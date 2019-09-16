India's strategic petroleum reserve levels at 55% capacity: Official

India has three strategic reserves in the southern cities of Vizag, Mangalore and Padur.
India's strategic petroleum reserves stand at 55% of available underground storage capacity of 5.33 million tonnes, a top government official told Reuters on September 16.
He did not wish to be identified as he was not officially authorised to speak on the subject.
India has three strategic reserves in the southern cities of Vizag, Mangalore and Padur.
"Vizag is currently filled up to 100%," the official said, and added that Mangalore and Padur are currently around 55% and 25% respectively.Saudi Arabia has assured Indian refiners of continued supply, the Indian government said after an attack on Saudi Arabia's crude oil facilities over the weekend.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 16, 2019 02:16 pm