you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2019 02:27 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's strategic petroleum reserve levels at 55% capacity: Official

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India's strategic petroleum reserves stand at 55% of available underground storage capacity of 5.33 million tonnes, a top government official told Reuters on September 16.

He did not wish to be identified as he was not officially authorised to speak on the subject.

India has three strategic reserves in the southern cities of Vizag, Mangalore and Padur.

"Vizag is currently filled up to 100%," the official said, and added that Mangalore and Padur are currently around 55% and 25% respectively.

Saudi Arabia has assured Indian refiners of continued supply, the Indian government said after an attack on Saudi Arabia's crude oil facilities over the weekend.

First Published on Sep 16, 2019 02:16 pm

tags #India

