App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 10:16 AM IST | Source: Reuters

India's soybean output may rise 20% in 2018/2019: Industry official

The amount of land in India planted with soybeans for the 2018/2019 crop year had risen to 11.1 million hectares as of August 10, according to government data, up from 10.2 million hectares at the same time the previous year.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India's soybean output is set to jump about 20 percent to over 10 million tonnes in the 2018/2019 crop year that starts in October, an industry official said on Wednesday.

Higher production in the world's top importer of edible oils could curb its appetite for cargoes from overseas, potentially dragging on international soybean prices.

"(We are) looking at higher acreage and satisfactory rain so far in major soybean growing areas (such as) Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra," said B.V. Mehta, executive director of the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA).

"The initial estimate (for 2018/19) is 10-plus million metric tonnes," he said on the sidelines of an industry event in Kuala Lumpur.

Mehta added that India would likely churn out 8.3 million tonnes of soybeans in the 2017/2018 crop year that ends on September 30.

The amount of land in India planted with soybeans for the 2018/2019 crop year had risen to 11.1 million hectares as of August 10, according to government data, up from 10.2 million hectares at the same time the previous year.

However, monsoon rains are likely to be below average in 2018, after some parts of the country experienced tepid rainfall during the first-half of the season.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 10:15 am

tags #Business #Commodities #India #Market news

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.