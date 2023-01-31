 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's solar module manufacturing capacity to reach 95 GW by 2025: Report

PTI
Jan 31, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST

The solar module manufacturing capacity as of September last year was 39 gigawatt (GW), the research firm said in its latest report.

India's solar module manufacturing capacity is expected to reach approximately 95 GW by the end of 2025, according to Mercom Capital.

"India's solar module manufacturing capacities announced...39 GW at the end of September 2022 and is expected to reach approximately 95 GW by the end of the calendar year (CY) 2025," the report titled 'State of Solar PV Manufacturing in India' said.

Indian PV (photovoltaic) manufacturers are strategically poised to expand their production capacities and adopt new technologies in the coming years on the back of government incentive programmes, the report said.