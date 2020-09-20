India's single-day recoveries surpass fresh cases as 94,612 people recuperate

India’s single-day recoveries surpassed the number of new infections for the second consecutive day on Sunday, with 94,612 people having recuperated from COVID-19, even as the total caseload sprinted past 54 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry’s data.

A total of 94,612 people recovered from coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, taking the national recovery rate to 79.68 percent, while 92,605 people tested positive for the disease during the period, taking the total COVID-19 cases to 54,00,619.

The death toll climbed to 86,752 with the virus claiming 1,133 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The total COVID-19 recoveries have surged to 43,03,043.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.61 percent.

There are 10,10,824 active cases in the country which comprise 18.72 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and it went past 50 lakh on September 16.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 6,36,61,060 samples have been tested up to September 19 with 12,06,806 samples being tested on Saturday.

Of the 1,133 new deaths, 425 are from Maharashtra, 114 from Karnataka, 84 from Uttar Pradesh, 66 from Tamil Nadu, 58 from Andhra Pradesh, 56 from West Bengal, 49 from Punjab, 42 from Madhya Pradesh and 38 from Delhi.

Total 86,752 deaths reported so far in the country include 32,216 from Maharashtra followed by 8,751 from Tamil Nadu, 7,922 from Karnataka, 5,302 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,953 from Uttar Pradesh, 4,945 from Delhi, 4,298 from West Bengal, 3,302 from Gujarat, 2,757 from Punjab and 1,943 from Madhya Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.