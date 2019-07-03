App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 11:28 AM IST | Source: Reuters

India's services activity contracts in June for first time in a year

Overall demand in the sector - measured by the new business index - expanded at the weakest pace in nine months while foreign demand grew at the slowest rate since February.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India's dominant services activity contracted for the first time in more than a year in June, dragged down by slowing new business growth which in turn curtailed hiring, a private survey showed on July 3.

The Nikkei/IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 49.6 last month from 50.2 in May, sliding below the 50-mark threshold that separates contraction from growth after remaining in expansion territory for the previous 12 months.

"In the service sector there was an outright contraction in business activity, which was prompted by broadly stagnant sales," said Pollyanna De Lima, principal economist at IHS Markit, in a press release.

Close

"It's somewhat surprising to see some companies linking subdued demand to high tax rates, two years on from the GST (Goods and Services Tax) implementation, with the hotel tax mentioned in particular."

related news

Overall demand in the sector - measured by the new business index - expanded at the weakest pace in nine months while foreign demand grew at the slowest rate since February.

That was partly due to a slight increase in price pressures. However, the marginal pick up in the rate of price rises is unlikely to give a big boost to overall retail inflation, which has stayed below the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4% for almost a year.

Weak demand, along with fading optimism about future activity, led services firms to hire at the slowest pace in nearly two years.

A composite index tracking both factory and services activity sank to a 13-month low in June due to the services sector contraction and weaker expansion in manufacturing, indicating a further slowdown in the economy.

The composite PMI fell to 50.8 in June from 51.7 in May.

That might encourage the central bank, which has already cut rates three times this year, to deliver more policy easing to prop-up the slowing economy.

"Services companies are hoping that some stimulus will boost demand in the coming months, translating into output growth, though confidence about the future also started to fade," said De Lima.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 3, 2019 11:15 am

tags #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.