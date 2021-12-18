MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

India's security dynamics involve multifaceted threats: IAF Chief Vivek Ram Chaudhari

Expressing grief over the untimely demise of India's first CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 12 other armed forces officials in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari said the parade chose to cut down many events as a mark of respect.

PTI
December 18, 2021 / 12:46 PM IST
India's security dynamics involve multifaceted threats and challenges, said Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari. (Representative image)

India's security dynamics involve multifaceted threats and challenges, said Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari. (Representative image)

Noting that the nature of warfare is undergoing fundamental changes, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari on December 18 said India's security dynamics involve multifaceted threats and challenges which will require building multi domain capabilities.

Delivering his address at the Combined Graduation Parade at the Air force Academy at Dundigal near Hyderabad, Chaudhari said the Air Force is on the cusp of transformation into a highly potent air force with many new injections such as Rafale jets, Apache helicopters and a wide variety of sophisticated or sophisticated systems.

The nature of warfare is undergoing fundamental changes. New technology and radically new doctrines have emerged in the last few years. India's security dynamics involve multifaceted threats and challenges. It will require us to build multi domain capabilities and execute all our operations simultaneously and in shortened time frames Chaudhari said.

Expressing grief over the untimely demise of India's first CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 12 other armed forces officials in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu, he said the parade chose to cut down many events as a mark of respect.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #defence #India
first published: Dec 18, 2021 12:41 pm

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.