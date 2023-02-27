 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's role on global stage continues to grow: US

PTI
Feb 27, 2023 / 07:12 AM IST

India's role on the global stage continues to grow and the India-US ties are one of the consequential relationships, a senior State Department Official has said.

Speaking to community leaders and local ethic Indian media reporters during a trip to the Silicon Valley last week, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Nancy Izzo Jackson also said that india's presidency of the G20 will help the country intensify its growth in every sphere.

India has taken over the Presidency of the G20 on December 1, last year.

"As we look at India's Presidency of G-20, we know that India's role on the global stage continues to grow. And so does the US-India relationship," Jackson said The interaction was organised by Ajay Jain Bhutoria, a member of President's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders, wherein a visiting team of senior State Department officials met eminent Indian American community members to brief them on the status of India-US ties, the importance of the Diaspora in this and address their questions.