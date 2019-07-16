App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 03:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's renewable energy capacity crosses 80GW-mark, says R K Singh

The government has set an ambitious target of having 175 GW of clean energy capacity by 2022, including 100 GW solar and 60 GW of wind energy.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

India's renewable energy capacity has crossed the 80GW-mark, which includes 29.55 GW of solar energy and 36.37 GW wind power, Parliament was informed on July 16.

The government has set an ambitious target of having 175 GW of clean energy capacity by 2022, including 100 GW solar and 60 GW of wind energy.

"The Government is regularly monitoring the progress being made to achieve the target of 175 GW by 2022.

Close

"A total of 80.46 GW of renewable energy capacity has been installed in the country as on June 30, 2019 which includes 29.55 GW from Solar & 36.37 GW from Wind power," Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

related news

As per India's submission to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change on Intended Nationally Determined Contribution (INDC), a cumulative electric power capacity of 40 percent from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources is to be installed by 2030. Accordingly, the government has set a target of installing renewable energy capacity of 175 GW by the year 2022, the minister said.

In a separate reply to the House, Singh said that solar power capacity addition was 5,525.98 MW in 2016-17, 9,362.63 MW in 2017-18 and 6,529.20 MW in 2018-19.

In another reply, the ministry also told the House that a total of 42 solar power parks with an aggregate capacity of around 23.40 GW have been approved by the government so far to facilitate achievement of 100 GW target by March, 2022.

Out of approved capacity of 23.40 GW, power purchase agreements (PPAs) have been signed for around 9.20 GW and out of this, around 6.40 GW of capacity has been commissioned in various solar parks as on June 30, 2019, he said.

The minister also informed the House that availability of land and power evacuation are two main constraints in setting up of solar parks.

To address these issues, a new mode (Mode-7) has been introduced in the Solar Park scheme, allowing Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to act as the Solar Power Park Developer (SPPD).

The SECI, with the assistance of the states, will make land available to successful bidders for setting up renewable energy projects and also get the external power evacuation infrastructure of the parks developed through External Transmission Development Agencies (ETDA) like Central Transmission Unit (CTU), State Transmission Units (STUs), he added.
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 03:40 pm

tags #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.