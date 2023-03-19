 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's power consumption rises 10% in Apr-Feb to 1375 billion units, surpasses full fiscal energy supplies year ago

PTI
Mar 19, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST

Experts say power consumption is expected to grow in double digits in the coming months in view of forecasts of unprecedented high demand, especially in summer.

India's power consumption surged 10 per cent to 1375.57 billion units (BU) during April-February this fiscal year and has already surpassed the level of electricity supplied in entire 2021-22.

The government data showed that power consumption in April-February 2021-22 was 1245.54 BU.

In entire fiscal year 2021-22, power consumption was 1374.02 BU, which is less than 1375.57 BU recorded during April 2022 to February 2023 period.

Experts say power consumption is expected to grow in double digits in the coming months in view of forecasts of unprecedented high demand, especially in summer.