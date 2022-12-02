 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj

Dec 02, 2022 / 11:20 AM IST

The President of the Security Council for December said India has taken the side of peace and favours de-escalation through diplomacy and dialogue.

India is speaking to both sides in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, country's Permanent Representative at the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj has said, asserting that New Delhi's position has not been "passive" on the war.

India on Thursday assumed the Presidency of the 15-nation UN Security Council for the month of December, during which it will host signature events on countering terrorism and reformed multilateralism.

The Presidency will bring the curtains down on India's two-year tenure as an elected non-permanent member of the powerful UN organ.

Responding to a question at a press briefing here on Thursday, Kamboj asserted that New Delhi shares an important relationship with Moscow.

"India is too big a country. It stands tall and proud on its own. In the course of the conflict in Ukraine, we have been very clear and consistent right from the outset. We have spoken in one voice that we are for peace. Peace is also a side and we favor diplomacy and dialogue," Kamboj said.