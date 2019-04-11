App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 08:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

India's population grew at 1.2 % average annual rate between 2010 and 2019: UN report

India's population in 2019 stood at 1.36 billion, growing from 942.2 million in 1994 and 541.5 million in 1969.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

India's population grew at an average annual rate of 1.2 per cent between 2010 and 2019 to 1.36 billion, more than double the annual growth rate of China, according to a report by the United Nations Population Fund.

India's population in 2019 stood at 1.36 billion, growing from 942.2 million in 1994 and 541.5 million in 1969.

India's population grew at average annual rate of 1.2 per cent between 2010 and 2019, the UN sexual and reproductive health agency said in the State of World Population 2019 report.

In comparison, China's population stood at 1.42 billion in 2019, growing from 1.23 billion in 1994 and 803.6 million in 1969.

related news

China's population grew at an average annual rate of 0.5 per cent between 2010 and 2019, the report said.

According to the report, in India, total fertility rate per woman was 5.6 in 1969, dropping to 3.7 in 1994 and 2.3 in 2019.

India recorded an improvement in life expectancy at birth. The life expectancy at birth in 1969 was 47 years, growing to 60 years in 1994 and 69 years in 2019.

Giving a snapshot of India's population composition in 2019, the report said 27 per cent of the country's population was in the age bracket of 0-14 years and 10-24 years each, while 67 per cent of the country's population was in the 15-64 age bracket.

Six per cent of the country's population was of the age 65 and above.

Indicative of the improvement in the quality of India's health care system, the report noted that Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) in the country dropped from 488 deaths per 100,000 live births in 1994 to 174 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2015.

Director of UNFPA Geneva Monica Ferro said the figures were "worrisome" and it was essential to raise the level of consent and access to vital health services for millions of women around the world.

"Don't forget: each one of these numbers is a person," she said.

The findings, relating to women aged between 15-49 years, were published for the first time as part of United Nations Population Fund's (UNFP) State of World Population 2019 report.

The report includes, for the first time, data on women's ability to make decisions over three key areas: sexual intercourse with their partner, contraception use and health care.

According to the analysis, the absence of reproductive and sexual rights has a major and negative repercussions on women's education, income and safety, leaving them "unable to shape their own futures".

Early marriage continues to present a major cultural obstacle to female empowerment and better reproductive rights, the UNFPA report said.

"A girl who marries when she is 10 will probably leave school. And because she leaves school, she won't get the negotiating skills, and she won't get the specific skills which will allow her to then get a better-paid job,” Ferro said.

Those women and girls left behind "are typically poor, rural and less educated," Ferro said, adding that "two-thirds of all maternal deaths today occur in sub-Saharan Africa".

Despite these concerns, the UNFPA report highlights that "untold millions" have enjoyed healthier and more productive lives in the 50 years since the agency was founded, thanks to pressure from civil society and governments to dramatically reduce unintended pregnancies and maternal deaths.

Highlighting positive changes in the last half-century, the report shows that in 1969, the average number of births per woman was 4.8, compared with 2.9 in 1994, and 2.5 today.

Looking ahead to future challenges, the UN agency highlights the threat to women's and girls' reproductive rights posed by emergencies caused by conflict or climate disasters.

About 35 million women, girls and young people will need life-saving sexual and reproductive health services this year, as well as services to address gender-based violence, in humanitarian settings, it warns.

"Every day, more than 500 women and girls including in countries with emergency settings, die during pregnancy and childbirth, due to the absence of skilled birth attendants or emergency obstetric procedures," Ferro said.
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 08:30 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #population #UN report

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

83: Our special date with Ranveer Singh and team is just a year away!

PM Narendra Modi biopic stalled: Varun Dhawan bats in favour of respec ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Kieron Pollard overshadows Gaylestorm, KL Rahul, ...

IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma gifts his bat to a fan f ...

World Cup 2019: Glen Maxwell plays model, reveals Australia’s new je ...

Aditya Roy Kapur pursues his passion for magic, to launch his own albu ...

PM Narendra Modi's biopic stalled by Election Commission: Swara Bhaske ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni and Sakshi grab some shut eye… on the airport flo ...

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker is a director with his armour on!

Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju and Ajit Singh: A Look at Heavyweights in ...

Furious with Polling Staff, Jana Sena Candidate Throws EVM on Floor in ...

SpaceX Postpones First Commercial Launch Due to Strong Wind

Nearly 70 Percent of Hotel Websites Leak Your Personal Data, Suggests ...

Karnataka Minister Does 'Naagin Dance' to 'Sway' Voters for Lok Sabha ...

Uttarakhand Sees 10 Percent Voter Turnout in First Hour of Polling

IPL Points Table 2019 | MI vs KXIP: Mumbai Climb to Fourth After Polla ...

Stage Set for Polling in All 17 Lok Sabha Constituencies in Telangana

Kim Kardashian Studying to Become a Lawyer to 'Fix the System'. Is Thi ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP seeks new term with old manifesto

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

IMF's Gita Gopinath says India must 'transparently communicate' growth ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Phase 1 polling begins today

EU offers PM Theresa May Brexit pause to October 31

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to be cautious as first ph ...

Top stocks to watch out for on April 11: Jet Airways, Tata Motors, Bha ...

Top brokerage calls for April 11: Jefferies bullish on Havells, Whirlp ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on April 11

All eyes on Meghalaya's Tura as contest between Mukul Sangma and PA Sa ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Google Doodle tells India 'how to vote', cov ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; part 9: Flag wars hit Dakshina ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: 907 artistes issue joint statement in support ...

Israel election: Benjamin Netanyahu wins fifth term as PM; Opposition ...

Singapore Open 2019: B Sai Praneeth falls short against Kento Momota; ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Iron Man: Exploring the origins of the Armoured Avenger, and what make ...

Jet Airways crisis deepens further, cash-strapped airline to operate o ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.