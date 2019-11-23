App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 23, 2019 08:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's political culture, attitude has changed under Modi: Nadda

Addressing 'youth parliament' in Karnavati University in Gandhinagar, Nadda said the earlier 'chalta hai' attitude of the country had changed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP working president J P Nadda on November 23 claimed the political culture of India had changed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power and the country was now corruption-free.

Addressing 'youth parliament' in Karnavati University in Gandhinagar, Nadda said the earlier 'chalta hai' attitude of the country had changed.

"The political culture of the country has changed (after Modi came to power). From bhrashtachar-yukt (corrupt), it has become bhrashtachar mukt (corruption free) and vikas yukt (pro-development)," he said.

Close

"Earlier the attitude was 'chalta hai' (laid-back) and that 'nothing will change in this country. But now the attitude is that everything can be changed (for the better)," he claimed.

related news

He said abrogation of provisions of Article 370 in Jammmu and Kashmir was a decisive decision of Modi government and its architect was Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"The issue was pending for 70 years, but we have done it. This will help people of Jammu and Kashmir who were deprived of fruits of development," Nadda said.

Speaking on the law making triple talaq illegal, Nadda said, "When we can abolish sati system and child marriage and introduce widow remarriage, why could we not end the system of triple talaq?"

The Congress was against the government's move to ban triple talaq, but it should realise that the practice is not prevalent even in neighbouring Pakistan, Nadda said.

He said a large number of bills were being passed in Parliament due to the good leadership provided by the Modi government.

Nadda said he was citing these examples at a gathering of students as it is they who have to play an active role in the change that is taking shape nationwide.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 23, 2019 08:56 pm

tags #Indian Politics #J P Nadda #Narendra Modi

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.