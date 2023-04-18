 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's perception has improved, major change in business climate: Survey

News18
Apr 18, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST

The poll, carried out in the run-up to News18’s Rising India Summit, also highlighted that a significant chunk of the country’s population believes that the pace of infrastructure creation since 2014 has been unprecedented.

Rising India

Amajority of people feel the perception of India has improved across the world in the past decade, apart from a significant improvement in the country’s business climate, an online poll conducted by News18 has revealed.

Talking about figures, on Instagram, 75 per cent of the respondents said the perception about India had improved across the world in the past decade “by leaps and bounds”, while 25 per cent said “it has demolished”. On Twitter, 69.80 per cent of the respondents voted in favour of the country’s changed perception while 30.20 per cent chose “it has demolished”.

When asked if the business climate in India has improved in the past decade, 58 per cent respondents on Instagram said it had “improved significantly”, 28 per cent voted for “not at all” and 14 per cent said “red tape cut but global clues drag”. On Twitter, the numbers were 67.20 per cent, 26.60 per cent and 6.30 per cent respectively.