India's perception has improved, major change in business climate: Survey

Amajority of people feel the perception of India has improved across the world in the past decade, apart from a significant improvement in the country’s business climate, an online poll conducted by News18 has revealed.

The poll, carried out in the run-up to News18’s Rising India Summit, also highlighted that a significant chunk of the country’s population believes that the pace of infrastructure creation since 2014 has been unprecedented.

Talking about figures, on Instagram, 75 per cent of the respondents said the perception about India had improved across the world in the past decade “by leaps and bounds”, while 25 per cent said “it has demolished”. On Twitter, 69.80 per cent of the respondents voted in favour of the country’s changed perception while 30.20 per cent chose “it has demolished”.

When asked if the business climate in India has improved in the past decade, 58 per cent respondents on Instagram said it had “improved significantly”, 28 per cent voted for “not at all” and 14 per cent said “red tape cut but global clues drag”. On Twitter, the numbers were 67.20 per cent, 26.60 per cent and 6.30 per cent respectively.

Coming to the third question, about whether the pace of infrastructure creation since 2014 has been unprecedented, 85 per cent Instagram respondents voted in the affirmative while 15 per cent said no. on Twitter, 70.60 per cent respondents voted yes, while 29.40 per cent were not in favour.

News18’s Rising India Initiative — with the essence of promoting thought leadership at its core — focussed on acquainting the country with critical conversations, many innovations and what the future holds. Held in New Delhi on March 29 and 30, the summit was themed ‘The Heroes of Rising India’ and celebrated the remarkable achievements of ‘Ordinary People’ who have made an ‘Extraordinary Social Impact’.

The mega event was graced by Honourable Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar and was the who's who of politics, sports, entertainment and the corporate world share their thoughts on one stage.