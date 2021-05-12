India's new COVID-19 cases peaked, cases to increase in various states over next 2 weeks: Cambridge tracker

Patients suffering from the coronavirus disease receive treatment inside the emergency ward at Holy Family hospital in New Delhi. (Representative image: Reuters)

As the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is ravaging India, the number of new virus infections has peaked, but it will see a declining trend over the two-week forecast period to May 23, according to a new tracker by Cambridge Judge Business School (CJBS).

The new COVID-19 tracker is developed by CJBS and the National Institute of Economic and Social Research in India working with Health Systems Transformation Platform, as part of a pandemic monitoring series devoted to the country and its states and union territories in order to identify areas at high risk of infection incidence increases.

The new CJBS COVID-19 Tracker for India provides forecasts of the coronavirus pandemic’s trajectory over the coming two weeks and asserts that the country will see a declining trend in this period.

“But there is substantial variation among states and union territories in their trajectories. Cases will continue to increase over the next two weeks in Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Tripura,” the trackers forecasted.

In Maharashtra, the worst-coronavirus-affected state, the daily cases will see a declining trend in the coming weeks, as per the CJBS tracker.

These forecasts are based on a structural time series model that uses historical data in estimation but adapts to the trend emerging in the most recent period.

India has been severely affected by the unprecedented second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and hospitals in several states and UTs are reeling under the shortage of health workers, COVID-19 vaccines, medical oxygen, drugs, and beds.

The country saw a record 4,205 COVID-19 fatalities in a day taking the death toll to 2,54,197, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on May 12. It recorded 3,48,421 new coronavirus infections on the day, taking the total to 2.33 crore (2,33,40,938).

The active cases have reduced to 37,04,099 comprising 15.87 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 83.04 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.