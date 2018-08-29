India's most polluted cities: 30 percent of them have no contingency plan

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) maintains a list of India’s most polluted cities, which includes 102 names. Out of these, only 73 have submitted a plan of remedial action to the CPCB yet. Major cities including Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Nagpur and Jaipur are seen to be lagging behind, The Hindu reported.

The Centre came up with the National Clean Air Campaign earlier this year after smog levels in major Indian cities saw a high level of smog in the air. The CPCB marked out cities which were the most polluted and asked them to implement 42 measures to mitigate air pollution.

Adopting measures to controlling and managing vehicular emission, re-suspension of road dust and other fugitive emissions, biomass, municipal solid waste burning and industrial pollution were the tasks the CPCB assigned the cities, to control pollution.

These measures were first applied only to New Delhi, as it continued to fare badly on air quality index. They were taken up by state pollution control boards for implementation in the polluted cities, also referred to as ‘non-attainment’ cities.

The non-attainment cities were chosen on the basis of their performance on the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for over five years. In April, Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan said the aim of these mitigation measures was to cut overall pollution in India by 35 percent in the next three years.

The NCAP also aims to set up 1,000 air quality monitoring stations and 268 automatic stations. Prashant Gargava, member secretary, CPCB, told The Hindu that only 30 of these cities are ready to roll out their plans. “Some cities submitted their plans but didn’t fill out particulars like timelines. We had to return their plans,” he said.

Even globally, India has performed poorly in terms of curbing pollution. The World Health Organisation (WHO) in May said Delhi and Varanasi featured in the 20 most polluted cities in terms of PM2.5 levels.