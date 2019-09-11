App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2019 08:08 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's monsoon rains 38% above-average this week: IMD

Monsoon rains are crucial to farm output and economic growth because the agricultural sector accounts for about 15% of India's $2.5 trillion economy.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Monsoon rains in India were above average in the week through September 11, the weather office said, as soybean and cotton growing central parts of the country received heavy rainfall, damaging crops in some pockets.

India received 38% more rainfall than the 50-year average in the week to September 11, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed, with central India receiving 142% more rain.

Overall, India has received 3% more rain than average since the start of the monsoon season on June 1.

First Published on Sep 11, 2019 08:03 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #India Meteorological Department #monsoon

