English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    India's missile system highly safe and secure, says Rajnath Singh on accidental firing of missile into Pakistan

    "We attach the highest priority to the safety and security of our weapon systems. If any shortcoming is found, it would be immediately rectified," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told parliament.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 15, 2022 / 12:02 PM IST
    (File image)

    (File image)

    India's missile system is highly safe and secure, and the country's defence establishment accords highest priority to safety procedures and protocols, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Rajya Sabha on March 15.

    In a statement on the accidental firing of a missile that landed in Pakistan earlier this month, Singh said, "We attach the highest priority to the safety and security of our weapon systems. If any shortcoming is found, it would be immediately rectified."

    He further added that the exact cause of the incident can be known only through a probe.

    "I would also like to say that in the context of this incident, standard operating procedures of operations, maintenance and inspections are also being reviewed," he said.

    He also said the government is committed to rectify any shortcoming found in the weapon system after enquiry into the incident.

    Close

    Singh said the country's missile system is highly safe and secure.

    "While this incident is regretted, we are relieved that nobody was hurt due to the accident," Singh further added.

    On 9 March 2022, in the course of a routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile," the government had said in a statement.

    (With inputs from agencies)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Budget Session of Parliament #Defence Ministry #India #Rajnath Singh
    first published: Mar 15, 2022 11:38 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.