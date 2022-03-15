India's missile system highly safe and secure, says Rajnath Singh on accidental firing of missile into Pakistan

(File image)

India's missile system is highly safe and secure, and the country's defence establishment accords highest priority to safety procedures and protocols, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Rajya Sabha on March 15.

In a statement on the accidental firing of a missile that landed in Pakistan earlier this month, Singh said, "We attach the highest priority to the safety and security of our weapon systems. If any shortcoming is found, it would be immediately rectified."

He further added that the exact cause of the incident can be known only through a probe.

"I would also like to say that in the context of this incident, standard operating procedures of operations, maintenance and inspections are also being reviewed," he said.

He also said the government is committed to rectify any shortcoming found in the weapon system after enquiry into the incident.

Singh said the country's missile system is highly safe and secure.

"While this incident is regretted, we are relieved that nobody was hurt due to the accident," Singh further added.

On 9 March 2022, in the course of a routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile," the government had said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)