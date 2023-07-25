India's mineral production rises 6.4% in May

Representative Image

India's overall production of minerals increased 6.4 percent in May 2023 over the last year, while the cumulative growth since April 2022 touched 5.8 percent.

According to an announcement from the mines ministry, the index of mineral production for mining and quarrying sector for May 2023 stood at 128.1.

In May, important mineral production levels were like this: coal - 762 lakh tonnes, lignite - 35 lakh tonnes, crude petroleum - 25 lakh tonnes, iron ore - 253 lakh tonnes, limestone - 387 lakh tonnes, natural gas (utilised) - 2838 million cubic meters, and gold - 97 kilograms.

Several important minerals exhibited positive growth compared to May 2022 such as manganese ore (40.4 percent), magnesite (28.2 percent), copper concentrate (24.4 percent), chromite (16.3 percent), iron ore (13.6 percent), limestone (10.1 percent), lead concentrate (9.7 percent), coal (7 percent), bauxite (4.8 percent), and zinc concentrate (2.9 percent). These trends indicate a promising outlook for the minerals sector with increasing demand in various industries.

Certain important minerals experienced negative growth over May 2022. These include natural gas (utilised) (-0.3 percent), crude petroleum (-1.9 percent), phosphorite (-6.3 percent), and lignite (-17.7 percent). These variations call for careful analysis of the factors impacting their production levels.