App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 11:50 AM IST | Source: Reuters

India's military acted to protect country, Prakash Javadekar says after air raids

Prakash Javadekar, human resource development minister, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a free hand to the military to respond to an attack on an Indian security convoy in disputed Kashmir on February 14 that has raised tensions.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India's military has taken steps necessary to defend the country, a government minister said after Indian combat planes carried out raids on alleged militant camps in Pakistan.

Prakash Javadekar, human resource development minister, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a free hand to the military to respond to an attack on an Indian security convoy in disputed Kashmir on February 14 that has raised tensions.

Pakistan downplayed February 26 incident, saying there were no casualties and that Indian jets "released a payload" hastily in a forest area after crossing Kashmir's Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border between the two countries.

"This was a necessary step for the defence of the country, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given the armed forces a free hand. The whole country stands behind the armed forces," said Javadekar.
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 11:29 am

tags #IAF #India #surgical strike

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.