    India's merchandise exports likely to be at $117.2 billion in Q1 FY23: Exim Bank

    Non-oil exports continue to witness a double-digit growth of 12.6 percent, amounting to $93 billion, during the first quarter (April-June) of 2022-23, compared to $82.6 billion in the year-ago period.

    PTI
    June 13, 2022 / 10:27 PM IST
    (Representative image: Reuters)

    India's total merchandise exports are likely to be at $117.2 billion in the first quarter of FY23, according to India Exim Bank. The total merchandise exports stood at $95.5 billion in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the bank said on June 13.

    The rise in the country's exports could be attributed largely to the continued increase in global commodity prices, driven by supply shocks, enhanced price competitiveness owing to exchange rate movements, and benefits from possible trade diversion, as per the bank.

    The growth forecast may be subject to commodity price volatility and uncertainties in the global economy, mainly driven by the current geopolitical tension, it said.
