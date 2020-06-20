App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2020 02:46 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's May crude oil imports post biggest decline since at least 2005

Crude oil imports fell to 14.61 million tonnes (MT), it's lowest since 2015, Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell data showed on Friday.

Reuters

India's crude oil imports in May fell 22.6 percent from a year earlier, it's biggest drop since at least 2005, as fuel demand and refinery production was hurt by a country-wide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Crude oil imports fell to 14.61 million tonnes (MT), it's lowest since 2015, Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell data showed on Friday.

Oil products imports eased 0.8 percent to 3.57MT YoY, while exports rose by 5.9 percent to 5.75MT, gaining for a ninth straight month in May as slowing demand at home prompted companies to ship more oil overseas.

Close

The country has relaxed coronavirus-led restrictions in lower risk areas, which is expected to improve demand and scale up crude processing.

related news

The latest data bolstered those expectations with India's fuel demand jumping nearly 50 percent in May from the previous month, signalling a slow revival of economic activity.

However, industry analysts expect a full-scale recovery to pre-COVID-19 consumption levels in India to be months away as the monsoon season approaches while manufacturing activities remain low and transportation demand takes a hit in some parts of the country.

Diesel exports, which continued to account for a major share of exports, increased by nearly 33 percent to 2.79MT.

India revised down its crude oil imports figure for April to 16.55MT- a decline of 16 percent YoY, from 17.28MT reported earlier, the data showed.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 20, 2020 02:40 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #coronavirus #Crude oil #India #Market news

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

International Yoga Day to be marked on digital platforms amid COVID-19 pandemic

International Yoga Day to be marked on digital platforms amid COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus pandemic | Glenmark launches COVID-19 drug FabiFlu after DCGI nod

Coronavirus pandemic | Glenmark launches COVID-19 drug FabiFlu after DCGI nod

GSK in quest to be best, not first, in race for COVID-19 vaccine

GSK in quest to be best, not first, in race for COVID-19 vaccine

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.