India's latest communication satellite GSAT-24 successfully launched

Moneycontrol News
Jun 23, 2022 / 06:27 AM IST

GSAT-24 is a 24-Ku band communication satellite weighing 4180 kg with pan-India coverage for meeting DTH application needs.

Picture for representation (ISRO)

The GSAT-24 satellite, built by ISRO for NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), was successfully launched by French company Arianespace from Kourou in French Guiana (South America) on Thursday.

It was the first "demand driven" communication satellite mission undertaken by NSIL post space sector reforms. NSIL, a Government of India company under the Department of Space, has leased the entire satellite capacity to Tata Play.

GSAT-24 was launched on-board Ariane-V VA257 flight from the Guiana Space Centre, Europe's spaceport in Kourou.

