India’s investment in water sector to be $210 billion by 2024, says Union minister Shekhawat

Moneycontrol News
Nov 27, 2022 / 01:57 PM IST

Speaking to Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat says at $210 billion, India's investment will be the highest in the world but managing water is a collective responsibility

As per the Jal Jeevan Mission dashboard, 54 percent Indian households have access to tap water, compared to 16 percent who had tap connections in 2019 (Representational Image: Pixabay)

India’s investment in the water sector will be at $210 billion by 2024, the highest in the world, Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has said, adding managing water was “our collective responsibility”.

The minister was speaking at the 11th Isha Leadership Academy flagship programme “Isha Insight: The DNA of Success” in Coimbatore on November 26.

“India’s estimated investment in the water sector from 2019 to 2024 at $210 billion is the highest in the world,” Shekhawat said, adding everyone would have to work together to manage water.

In a conversation with Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Shekhawat talked about the government’s flagship programme Jal Jeevan Mission which aims to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual tap connections to all households in rural India by 2024.

Vasudev applauded the Jal Jeevan Mission for being community-managed. “It is government-installed but community-managed. That is a way forward for our country – the government doing the service all the time is never going to work till the last mile,” he said.

