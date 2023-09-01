India's 'high science at low cost' model in space and nuclear science being appreciated globally: President Murmu

Creating opportunities amid challenges is an effective way to achieve success, she added.

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said India had to face non-cooperation at the international level in space and nuclear science earlier, but now the country's "high science at low cost" model in this field is being appreciated globally.

Addressing the 10th convocation of Guru Ghasidas Central University (GGU) in Bilaspur city of Chhattisgarh, she hailed India's scientists and engineers for enhancing the country's reputation through their tireless work in the field of space and nuclear science despite challenges.

She said individuals, institutions and countries should remain ahead in innovation and adopting science and technology for greater progress in the modern world.

"Work on the Chandrayaan mission was underway for a long time with complete dedication and hard work. We kept moving forward without getting discouraged by the obstacles and failures that came along the way. The same thing happens in life also. One should not be discouraged by immediate failures. There must be passion," she said.

Tireless work and talent of our scientists and engineers took India to a prominent position in the field of space and nuclear science. India's example of 'high science at low cost' is being appreciated in the country and worldwide, she said.

"Sometimes, India had to face non-cooperation at the international level in the field of space and nuclear science, but despite these challenges our hardworking scientists and engineers have strengthened the country's reputation," the President added.

Referring to Chandrayaan-3, she said, "Our Tricolour has reached the Moon. India has taken the energy of Shivshakti on the Moon's surface. Universities should organise knowledge-enhancing programs and competitions on this historical achievement so that a scientific temperament continues to grow in society." The countries which will be ahead in adopting science and technology will progress further, she said while appreciating the GGU university for establishing modern laboratories in its premises.

Congratulating the students who received degrees on the occasion, she said by attaining high levels of competence, they can participate in important decisions of society, state and country.

Creating opportunities amid challenges is an effective way to achieve success, she added.

"I am happy that out of 76 students who received gold medals, 45 are girls, which is about 60 percent of the total count. Out of total students in the university, 47 percent are girls. This is a big step towards women empowerment. Half of the country's population is women. Empowering them will make the country stronger," she said.

The President noted that the area around the GGU has a large tribal population.

"One-third of the state's population is tribal. Students can learn life values like sensitivity towards nature, sense of equality in community life and participation of women from the tribal community," she said.

The university also has an importance because it is named after Baba Guru Ghasidas who gave the message of 'Mankhe Mankhe Ek Samasn' (all human beings are equal), she said.

Guru Ghasidas gave the message of equality and by following the ideals of equality, youth can walk on the path of happiness and build a civilized society, she said.

The President also remembered Swami Vivekananda and said the young generation should take inspiration from him.

Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also addressed the function. As many as 2946 students received their degrees on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, the President visited the famous Maa Mahamaya temple in Ratanpur town after arriving here this morning from state capital Raipur.

After returning from Bilaspur, she is scheduled to meet delegates belonging to particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) at the Governor House in Raipur later in the day.

On Thursday, President Murmu arrived in Raipur on a two-day visit to the state. She began her tour by offering prayers at Lord Jagannath temple in Raipur and then attended the state-level launch of 'Year of Positive Change-2023' organised by Brahma Kumaris at Shanti Sarovar Centre.