Health, infra get thumbs-up, many feel Padma Awards more democratised: Survey

News18
Apr 18, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST

The results of the poll also revealed that most of the respondents feel State honours like the Padma Awards have become more democratised in the past decade, with a greater number of ordinary Indians finding recognition for exemplary work.

Rising India

India has seen significant improvement in health and infra in the past decade, followed by education and jobs, feel respondents to an online survey conducted by News18 in the run-up to the Rising India Summit.

When it comes to figures, on Instagram, 30 per cent respondents said India had seen significant improvement in governance in Infra & Health, while 24 per cent voted in favour of Education & Jobs. Women’s welfare got 16 per cent votes while the remaining 30 per cent voted for all of the above.

On Twitter, 44.10 per cent respondents voted for Infra & Health, 8.60 per cent for Education & Jobs, 4.30 per cent for Women’s Welfare and 43 per cent for all of the above.