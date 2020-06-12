App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 03:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's growth potential at 6.5-7%, need to push reforms for recovery: S&P Global

Days after keeping India's rating at lowest investment grade for 13th year in a row, the rating agency in a webinar said despite the contraction in GDP this year, the country continues to be an outperformer among the peer groups.

PTI

S&P Global on June 12 said India's economic growth potential in medium and long-term is 6.5-7 percent but reforms are critical for the country to get back to recovery after deep shock this year.

Days after keeping India's rating at lowest investment grade for 13th year in a row, the rating agency in a webinar said despite the contraction in GDP this year, the country continues to be an outperformer among the peer groups.

"Economy around the world are facing a very difficult situation," Andrew Wood, S&P Director & Lead Analyst Sovereign & IPF Ratings APAC, said. "India, despite a contraction this year, continues to be an outperformer among the peer group."

Close

The rating agency has forecast a 5 percent contraction in the fiscal year starting April, and the growth to recover to 8.5 percent next fiscal.

related news

But, this will not stop the rating agency to downgrade India if COVID-19 pandemic had done more structural damage to the economy.

"We will consider a downgrade if we see that the pandemic has done more structural damage to India. India is not alone getting affected by the crisis. We are in unprecedented times and pace and strength of the recovery will be paramount (in deciding future rating action)," he said.

A national lockdown began on March 25 to contain the spread of coronavirus and has continued in various phases in June, albeit with significant easing of restrictions since early May. This protracted lockdown has resulted in the severe disruption of industrial production and consumer spending, with GDP growth forecast to contract sharply in the April-June quarter.

"India's economic potential and trend growth rate in the medium and long term is 6.5-7 percent. This high growth rate would be essential for credit profile to remain sustainable," Wood said. "Reforms are critical for India to get back to recovery and despite deep shock this year India remains solid outperformer compared to peers."

The recovery in the labour market will be the key, and the recovery in informal sector will take time, he noted.

"Weak fiscal position will be the key constraint in reacting to the crisis," Wood said.

Stating that although India's weak fiscal position will increase on account of the pandemic, he said the rating agency expects general government deficit to be 11 percent this year, and decline to 10 percent next year.

The government, he said, has been conservative in its fiscal stimulus measure.

S&P expected the deficit to decline to 7-9 percent over medium-term and said India's fiscal position will weigh in credit rating for the long term.

"India's structural growth rate is lower than the past," he said.

On deficit monetisation, he said there is no indication so far that that the RBI will participate in the primary debt market.

"However, if it starts purchasing government debt we will see what is the level of purchase, the rate, and the quantum," Wood added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Webinar 'Mastering the Remote Work Experience', brought to you by Microsoft on 16th June. Register Now!

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 03:10 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #India #S&P Global

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Lockdown relaxations in Maharashtra not being revoked: Uddhav Thackeray

Lockdown relaxations in Maharashtra not being revoked: Uddhav Thackeray

EU experts see some risk of return to lockdown in COVID-19 second wave

EU experts see some risk of return to lockdown in COVID-19 second wave

most popular

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

This airline gained most market share after domestic flights resumed in India

This airline gained most market share after domestic flights resumed in India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.