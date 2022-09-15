India’s growing ties with SCO raise Western eyebrows amid war in Ukraine

As the fight between liberals and autocrats gains traction in the wake of the Ukraine war, questions have begun to be raised in the West why India, the world’s largest democracy, is present alongside Russia and China at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

The eight-country SCO, likely to become a nine-member grouping with Iran’s inclusion, is exceedingly looking like a forum that is challenging the US-led world order.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving for Uzbekistan’s Samarkand to attend the meeting to be held between September 15 and 16. This will be the first in-person meeting of the Organisation since 2019.

It is not without significance that India will assume the SCO presidency in 2023 and host the next summit, indicating its growing involvement in the organisation.

This year’s summit has gathered special salience in a post- Covid-19 scenario and in an atmosphere when the Russia-Ukraine war is still going on.

Although one of the highlights of the summit will be the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, it will also witness a number of other meetings on the summit sidelines between leaders of different countries who will be present there.

A meeting between Putin and Modi is also scheduled to take place during the summit. But despite speculation, a meeting between the Indian Prime Minister and the Chinese President is yet to be confirmed by either side.

Global food, energy prices, sanctions on Russia

Since this will be the first summit of the SCO leaders after the war began in Ukraine in February, its impact on global food and energy prices and the western sanctions on Russia, are likely to be discussed at the summit.

India is the only member of the US-led Quadrilateral Dialoguem which also includes Australia and Japan, that has refused to either condemn Russia or impose sanctions on it for the Ukraine invasion.

But India is also among the few countries in the world that has been regularly in touch with both the Russian and Ukrainian sides and asking for a resumption of dialogue to resolve differences between the two.

Western diplomats have noted that apart from India, none of the members of the SCO is a liberal democracy.

Modi’s presence at the meeting and how India plans to map out its relationship with Eurasia’s great powers has been both an issue of interest and concern in the West.

Backdrop to SCO

The organisation was conceived in 1996 as the ‘Shanghai Five’ with China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. But from June 2001 it became SCO, with the addition of Uzbekistan, to act as a bulwark against “terrorism, separatism and extremism.”

This was done with developments in Afghanistan in mind and particularly after the Taliban came to control much of the war-torn country.

In subsequent years, cooperation among the members was aimed largely at dealing with the impact in the region after American troops entered Afghanistan in the aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks in the US.

India and Pakistan joined the Organisation in 2017.

As it evolved, the focus of the SCO has not only been on counter-terrorism but also on drug trafficking, military cooperation and expanded to economic collaboration.

Sino-Russian alignment

Experts say the organisation has been further energised in recent years with the growing alignment of Chinese and Russian interests and increased significance of Central Asia.

Iran will become a full-fledged member of the SCO in this summit. But it will also have leaders from Mongolia, Afghanistan, Belarus, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Azerbaijan, Nepal, Armenia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt and also Turkey, which is a key member of NATO.

Since Ukraine will be a key focus at the summit, western observers believe it will provide some sense as to the positions of the members in relation to a conflict that is increasingly seen as a contest between liberal democratic conception of the international order and an authoritarian one.

India-Central Asia ties

Although India’s presence among the other members of the SCO, particularly Russia and China, could make Western leaders and Quad members uncomfortable, for New Delhi, it makes all the more sense for India to be a part of this important grouping in the region.

At one level it is a reflection of India’s traditional ties with Central Asia and its growing engagement with the countries there, an initiative that India had begun from the earlier days of the post-Soviet period. But it also shows that between the two other greater powers, China and Russia, the presence of India presents a third and relevant alternative for Central Asian countries.

While Central Asia is a market for Indian goods and investments, It also provides an alternative route for access to Afghanistan and beyond. At the same time, Central Asian countries can also gain from India’s expertise in education, capacity-building, telemedicine and information technology.

Therefore, irrespective of the concerns in the West about India’s growing ties with the SCO, the engagement should be seen as part of New Delhi’s policy of expanding its options by engaging with disparate groups of countries to pursue and safeguard its national interests.