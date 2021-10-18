India’s Growing Population and Causes for Concern

Representative image

India’s population growth has been a concern for many years. While the country is set to benefit from the “demographic dividend” – when the share of the working-age population is larger than the non-working-age share of the population – some states will transition to an ageing society by 2030.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, during his Dussehra address on October 15, expressed concern over the “rapid growth” of India’s population and called for a review and reformulation of the National Population Policy, keeping in mind the next 50 years and the availability of resources.

Bhagwat said the share of the population of people belonging to “Bharatiya origin” religions had shrunk to 83.8 percent from 88 percent earlier, while the share of the Muslim population had widened to 14.23 percent between 1951 and 2011.

Here’s what the population numbers reveal:

The share of the Muslim population has increased while that of the Hindu population has declined over the years, as per the 2011 Census. However, the population growth rate of both religious groups has fallen, data show.

“Growth rates have declined for all of India’s major religious groups, but the slowdown has been more pronounced among religious minorities, who outpaced Hindus in earlier decades,” the Washington DC-based Pew Research Center said in a report released in September 2021.

The Pew report noted that India’s religious composition has been “largely stable” since Partition in 1947.

“The greatest shift has been a modest rise in the share of Muslims, accompanied by a corresponding decline in the share of Hindus,” the report stated.

Pew Research estimates that by 2050, Hindus are projected to represent about 77 percent of the country’s population, Muslims 18 percent and Christians 2 percent.

“Buddhists, Sikhs and Jains all have fertility rates well below the national average and are therefore projected to shrink as a share of the population,” it said.

Here’s a look at India’s population composition based on the previous two Censuses:

In his address, Bhagwat said a population policy keeping in mind the next 50 years should be formulated and implemented uniformly for everyone.

“Because as population can become a problem, its imbalance can also become a problem,” Bhagwat said.

A 2019 United Nations report had projected that India would overtake China as the most populous country by 2027. India is expected to add almost 273 million people between 2019 and 2050, it said.

The RSS chief said although India was one of the first countries to announce in 1952 that it would take population planning measures, it was only in 2000 that a comprehensive population policy was formulated and the National Commission on Population was formed.

The policy was aimed at achieving a stable and healthy population by 2045 by optimising the total fertility rate to the ideal figure of 2.1. It was expected that because this objective is in accordance with national resources and expected future requirements, it would be applied uniformly to all sections of society, he said.

India is on track to meet the “ideal” total fertility rate, with 28 of the 36 states and Union Territories having already achieved a replacement level fertility rate of 2.1 or less. The total fertility rate declined to 2.2 in 2015-16 (National Family Health Survey IV) from 2.7 in 2005-06 (NFHS III).

“India’s age-structure by 2041 will resemble that of China and Thailand as seen during the current decade,” the finance ministry said in its Economic Survey for 2019-20.

Given the possible rise in the elderly population and keeping in view the need for resources, India will have to strengthen its health infrastructure and gear up for eventualities like the Covid-19 pandemic.

“If India’s hospital facilities remain at current levels, rising population over the next two decades (even with slowing population growth rates) will sharply reduce the per capita availability of hospital beds in India across all major states,” the Economic Survey had said.