 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

India’s gig economy increased 13 times compared to pre-pandemic levels: Report

Moneycontrol News
Apr 06, 2023 / 05:39 PM IST

Over the past three years, the adoption of the on-demand gig model has grown significantly due to a shift in the way enterprises started delegating work, and how talent or jobseekers began approaching employment.

Representative image

India’s gig economy has increased 13 times compared to pre-pandemic levels, a report released by work-as-a-service platform Awign titled ‘The Power of Gig: Shaping the Future of Work’ has revealed.

Over the past three years, the adoption of the on-demand gig model has grown significantly due to a shift in the way enterprises started delegating work, and how talent or jobseekers began approaching employment.

As per the report, there has been a 148 percent increase in demand for gigification of digital work in FY22 compared to FY21, highlighting the trend of digitalisation and accelerating growth of the digital economy.

Notably, gigification refers to the process of breaking down critical work into smaller tasks, thus eliminating the challenge of talent utilisation.