India’s gig economy increased 13 times compared to pre-pandemic levels: Report

India’s gig economy has increased 13 times compared to pre-pandemic levels, a report released by work-as-a-service platform Awign titled ‘The Power of Gig: Shaping the Future of Work’ has revealed.

Over the past three years, the adoption of the on-demand gig model has grown significantly due to a shift in the way enterprises started delegating work, and how talent or jobseekers began approaching employment.

As per the report, there has been a 148 percent increase in demand for gigification of digital work in FY22 compared to FY21, highlighting the trend of digitalisation and accelerating growth of the digital economy.

Notably, gigification refers to the process of breaking down critical work into smaller tasks, thus eliminating the challenge of talent utilisation.

It informs further that companies in e-commerce, fintech, health tech, edtech, and quick commerce sectors have been leading the demand for gigification in recent years.

The report stated that enterprises are now delegating critical hyperlocal and digital work such as business development, auditing, and invigilation, along with tele-calling, content and data operations, which have emerged as the top areas of work fulfilment since the pandemic.

Commenting on the report’s findings, Annanya Sarthak, Co-Founder & CEO of Awign, said, “In the last few years, there has been a radical shift in the way stakeholders, both enterprises and individuals choose to work. While the on-demand model was assumed to be limited to consumer-facing blue-collar work prior to the pandemic, today, rapid adoption of the enterprise-gig model is revolutionising the execution of grey-collar and white-collar work as well. Enterprises enjoy effective utilisation of human capital for work fulfilment, while job seekers find meaningful and accessible work opportunities without any barriers.”

Awign’s report shows that 55.6 percent of its gig workforce are aged between 18-25, as they are more agile and prefer flexibility in work. The company has also witnessed rising participation of gig workers from tier-three cities, showcasing the geographical penetration of enterprises and work opportunities in Bharat. As of December 2022, 41.3 percent of Awign’s gig workforce came from tier three cities, while 35.6 percent and 22.9 percent came from tier one and tier two cities, respectively.

The report also found an almost three times growth in registrations from women gig partners in FY22 compared to FY21, emphasising the accessibility for women to enter or re-enter the workforce, and gain financial independence based on their own flexibility and convenience.

Examining the expansion of skill levels in the gig economy, the report also suggested that there has been an almost 240 percent increase in the participation of high-skill or white-collared workers in the gig economy last year, with demand for tech roles such as full-stack developers, data scientists, react and java developers, mobile app developers, and cloud engineers.

“While gigification is still at a nascent stage, it truly holds value and potential to rise multi-fold and bolster India’s economic growth. By popularising an ecosystem for grey-collar work execution in India, we’re unlocking the true potential of India’s gig economy towards sustainable growth for India Inc,” Sarthak added.