Last Updated : Jan 08, 2020 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India's Gaganyaan mission may carry just one astronaut: Report

"Usually, the first flight is very crucial and even countries such as the US, Russia and China sent only one person for the first time and for a very short time – one orbit, or one day..." ISRO chief K Sivan said

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Even as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) gears up to send four men shortlisted for the Gaganyaan mission to Russia for training, the organisation's chief, K Sivan, said the first spaceflight may carry just one person.

According to a report by The Hindustan Times, Sivan said while he cannot reveal the identities of those who have been selected for the mission, he told the newspaper that all four of those shortlisted are men.

According to the report, all four of them are expected to begin their training in Russia in the third week of January.

"The astronauts will undergo the physical fitness training in Russia for 11 months, after which they will receive module specific training in India. In that, they will train in the crew and service module designed by us, learn to operate it, work around it, do simulations," Sivan told the newspaper, adding that the astronauts, who are all Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots, will also receive physical fitness training in different types of environments.

"We are designing the mission for three people to go to low earth orbit for seven days. However, whether we send two people or one person and whether they spend seven days in the orbit or one will be decided later on in the mission after the two unmanned flights," Sivan said.

"Usually, the first flight is very crucial and even countries such as the USA, Russia, and China sent only one person for the first time and for a very short time – one orbit, or one day, or even like the USA did only part of the orbit," the ISRO chief added.

According to the report, the food menu for the mission is being prepared by the Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL) and, according to news agency ANI, it will include egg rolls, vegetarian rolls, idlis, moong dal halwa and pulao, along with a food heater.

Sivan also told the newspaper that a committee of external experts has also been set up to review the systems and check for robustness.

"Usually, for other missions, the review is done by Isro people, but since humans are involved in the mission, a committee of external experts will review the work," Sivan said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, in 2018, announced the space mission during his Independence Day speech.

"When India celebrates 75th year of Independence in 2022, and if possible even before, an Indian son or daughter will undertake a manned space mission on board Gaganyaan carrying the national flag," PM Modi had said.

First Published on Jan 8, 2020 04:11 pm

