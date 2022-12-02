 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's G20 presidency will be 'watershed moment' in its history: Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj

PTI
Dec 02, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST

India on Thursday assumed the monthly rotating Presidency of the 15-nation UN Security Council, as well as the year-long presidency of the G20.

India's presidency of the G20 will be a 'watershed moment' in its history as the country seeks to play an important role in finding pragmatic global solutions for the well-being of all, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj has said.

Kamboj said on Thursday India sees both the presidencies - that of the Security Council for this month and the G20 for the next year, as a "new responsibility".

"We will try our utmost to show that the hopes and expectations of the global community are met," said the President of the Security Council for December.

On India's G20 presidency, Kamboj said it is an honour for the country to lead a group that represents 85 per cent of the world's GDP and 75 per cent of global trade.

Kamboj said that as noted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's presidency of the G20 comes at a time of crises and chaos in the world.