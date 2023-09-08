India's G20 presidency: Of war, sanctions, and a naysayer in China

Even the outcome document after the meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors of G20 countries in July touched upon the issue of sanctions.

The Group of 20 (G20) countries are tasked with addressing global economic issues, but an ongoing conflict in Ukraine has meant that geopolitics has dominated India's G20 presidency.

A single issue ― the language around the war ― is said to have divided the G20 into two blocs ― the G7 nations into one and the rest into the other, especially China and Russia, a person in the know of the developments said.

"The G7 has metamorphosed into Ukraine on the one hand and Russia on the other. In all our negotiations, Ukraine has been the major sticking point," this person said.

Professor Harsh V. Pant, Vice President for Studies and Foreign Policy at the Observer Research Foundation, agrees that the fundamental divergence between G7 nations on the one hand, and Russia and China on the other has been the most important faultline throughout the entire G20 process.

At the final leg of the G20 presidency ― the Leaders' Summit set to kick off in less than a day ― India has the arduous task of bringing dissenting member nations on the same page on the two most turbulent global issues: the war between Russia and Ukraine and the resultant food and energy security problems.

Even in previous meetings held under the finance track of the G20, Russia and China have dissented on these matters, forcing India to release a Chair's Summary instead of a joint statement, or communiqué.

The future of a joint statement at the end of the Leaders' Summit may entirely hinge on a consensus over the war. And, India is aiming to find a middle ground over the language.

"In my view, it will be difficult for India to come out with a joint statement due to differences over the language surrounding the war," former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg told Moneycontrol.

"Unfortunately, in the last seven to eight years, once the urgency of the global financial crisis was gone, the Leaders' Summit of the G20 started becoming a political or geopolitical forum rather than an economic or financial forum. Obviously, there are large differences between the two blocs ― Russia and China on the one side and the G7 countries on the other", says Garg, who also served as an executive director at the World Bank.

Pant said that though it had been clear since the beginning that political tensions would dominate G20 deliberations, the multi-nation platform was made for economic and financial issues, and so it cannot be expected to resolve geopolitical tensions. "India's decision to frame its leadership agenda around the Global South was a pragmatic move since there would be fewer objections on this issue from G7 countries, Russia, or China," he added.

India's stated position since February has been that it has derived the statement from the Bali Leaders' Summit and does not have the mandate to change that. So it was left to the leaders during the Summit in September to take a call on that.

The G20 Bali Leaders' Declaration, released in November under the presidency of Indonesia, said most members "strongly condemned the war in Ukraine" while others had different views and "different assessments of the situation and sanctions".

Economist NR Bhanumurthy does not expect "a very different" language compared to Jakarta's presidency for the joint communiqué since geopolitical tensions have deteriorated since the Bali declaration. "On-the-spot decisions may be difficult without China's presence," the Vice Chancellor of Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics University said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is said to be skipping the summit of G20 leaders in India, while Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he will not be travelling to New Delhi and will send Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov instead.

Politics of embargoes

The world today is facing multiple challenges, from the fallout of a pandemic, sharpened geopolitical tensions, rising food and energy security concerns, and growing debt distress, to global monetary tightening. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that a big question that has seemingly emerged during India's G20 presidency is ― Should war automatically mean sanctions?

In previous negotiations in the G20, while denouncing the act of war, New Delhi had expressed reservations about imposing embargoes and restrictions as a reaction to a conflict, the person cited above said.

As a consequence of the war, some countries have made decisions that have come at a cost to others. Notably, Russia’s move in July to withdraw from the Black Sea Grain Initiative intensified a global food crisis.

In fact, Moscow's withdrawal is also seen as an attempt to bargain for the assured export of Russian food grains and to get its agriculture bank reinstated in the SWIFT system of financial transactions. Some Russian banks were banned from using this payment system in 2022 as part of sanctions against the country.

Though Pant does not expect a direct conversation on sanctions at the Leaders Summit, he believes India will have to see where it can fit any indirect references to this issue. "Weaponisation of certain instrumentalities available to certain countries is becoming an issue, and you are seeing a pushback from the world on its routine use," he said.

Even the outcome document after the meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors of G20 countries in July touched upon the issue of sanctions.

"Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed that it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy, constraining growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains, heightening energy and food insecurity, and elevating financial stability risks. There were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions. Recognising that the G20 is not the forum to resolve security issues, we acknowledge that security issues can have significant consequences for the global economy," said the Outcome Document released on July 18.

Pant, who is also a professor of International Relations at King’s College, London, believes that India has been trying to highlight the repercussions of a war for the wider world, especially since the food, fuel, and fertiliser crises spawned by the conflict have had a bigger impact on the poorest members of the international community.

China Factor

While the war carries a significant influence over the outcome of India's G20 presidency, experts believe that China's obstructive approach in G20 proceedings so far as well as the global impact of the ongoing slowdown in the world's second-largest economy will also play a crucial role.

"Worry for the world is not just the war, but the way China is crash landing. That could be a major focus at the Leaders' Summit," according to Bhanumurthy.

Pant, on the other hand, said that war and geopolitics are not the only problems in G20 negotiations, but also the aspect of China being obstructionist on a range of issues, from the use of Sanskrit to debt restructuring.

Apart from the language around the war, China is also reportedly against a key component of any debt-related agreement, with sources saying the G20 is pushing for a package that has "climate-resilient features". The opposition from China is crucial since it is a key creditor for poor and vulnerable middle-income countries.

Bhanumurthy believes apart from Russia-Ukraine war, the current slowdown in the Chinese economy could be a top priority in discussions among G20 leaders as it has repercussions on global economic recovery.

According to Bloomberg Economics, population drop, raising concerns about weakening productivity, regulatory crackdowns, and geopolitical tensions with the US and other Western governments, have adversely impacted confidence in China's growth potential.

But, be it Pant, Bhanumurthy, or Garg, each of them expects the war in Ukraine to remain a hurdle in garnering consensus for a joint statement as world leaders attempt to iron out differences over key economic and geopolitical matters during this weekend in New Delhi.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, however, sounded more hopeful when he said on September 8 that the Indian Presidency expects an outcome with all G20 members looking to work towards a consensus.