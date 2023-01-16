 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's G20 presidency: Infra Working Group meet to begin in Pune today

PTI
Jan 16, 2023 / 06:38 AM IST

The meeting will be joined by 65 delegates from IWG member countries, guest nations, and international organizations invited by India to discuss the 2023 Infrastructure Agenda under the Indian G20 Presidency, an official release said.

(Image: News18 Creative)

The two-day G20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) will begin in Pune today with the participants deliberating on various aspects of infrastructure investments.

The Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, and Government of India will host the two-day IWG meetings, with Australia and Brazil as the co-chairs, said the release.

"The G20 Infrastructure Working Group deliberates on various aspects of infrastructure investments, including developing infrastructure as an asset class; promoting quality infrastructure investment; and identifying innovative instruments for mobilizing financial resources for infrastructure investment," it said.

The outcomes of the Infrastructure Working Group feed into the G20 Finance Track priorities to promote a common objective of economic growth, it added.

Over the years, the Infrastructure Working Group has been stressing on key themes of infrastructure development such as building infrastructure as an asset class, promoting quality infrastructure investment (QII) indicators, infratech agenda, among others.