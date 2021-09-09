MARKET NEWS

English
India's fuel demand rose 10.9% YoY in August

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 16.00 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Reuters
September 09, 2021 / 02:26 PM IST

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 13.0 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.69 million tonnes.


Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 2.4 percent to 2.33 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 5.1 percent to 1.02 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 3.1 percent up, while fuel oil use edged up 8.0 percent in August.

Reuters
Tags: #Business #fuel #India
first published: Sep 9, 2021 02:25 pm

