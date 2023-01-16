 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's FTA talks with EU, UK are on track: Govt official

PTI
Jan 16, 2023 / 07:47 PM IST

The ongoing negotiations of India for the proposed comprehensive free trade agreements with the UK and European Union (EU) are on track and the next round of talks with both the regions will happen soon, a top government official said on Monday.

India has recently concluded the sixth round of talks with the UK and third round with the EU.

"The seventh round with the UK and the fourth round with the EU will be held very soon. Both the trade agreements are on track," the official said.

The official added that both the agreements are comprehensive in nature and includes goods, services, investments, labour, environment and sustainability.

All these issues require a lot of unanimity among the negotiating countries and these talks are complex exercises.

"Last time when the UK negotiating team was here, we had a a good understanding. Now there is a much better understanding. Both the teams are negotiating at a convenient speed and pace and a lot of issues are being settled between the two teams," the official said.