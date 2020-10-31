172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|indias-first-tyre-park-to-come-up-in-west-bengal-6044241.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2020 11:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

India's first 'Tyre Park' to come up in West Bengal

PTI

West Bengal will soon feature 'India's first' 'Tyre Park', where artworks made from scrap and defective parts will be on display, a state minister said.

Asserting that it is a unique concept, and not found anywhere in the country, the official said the idea behind the park is waste can be converted into art.

"No scrap material can be labelled as waste, it can be reused and converted into art form. The West Bengal Transport Corporation will launch this Tyre Park soon," WBTC Managing Director Rajanvir Kapur said.

Scrap tyres, lying as waste in various bus depots, have been reworked and converted to colourful shapes by the in-house team of WBTC, he said.

The Tyre Park, which will come up at Esplanade area, would have a small cafe where people can sit, relax and enjoy the craftsmanship made from tyres, Kapur said.

"It will be an island of peace in an otherwise very crowded area," the official said.

The date of launch of the Tyre Park will be announced shortly, Kapur added.
