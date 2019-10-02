App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2019 01:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's first 'toilet college' trains 3,200 sanitation workers

The college, set up in August 2018, is run by British consumer goods major Reckitt Benckiser.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Around 3,200 sanitation workers have been trained in a year at what has been dubbed as the country's first 'toilet college' and secured placement under a private sector initiative.

The 'Harpic World Toilet College' located in Aurangabad, Maharashtra is helping sanitation workers by uplifting their work quality, educating them about the hazards that they are exposed to and eliminating these inhuman practices.

The college, set up in August 2018, is run by British consumer goods major Reckitt Benckiser.

Close

"Since its launch, the college has successfully trained 3,200 sanitation workers and helped secure sustainable employment opportunities for 100 per cent of the candidates," Reckitt Benckiser said in a statement.

related news

The trained workers have secured jobs in reputed and recognised national and local organisations and companies.

The Harpic World Toilet College offers three hours of daily classes to each batch of 25-30 for five days a week. The classes for women are conducted in the afternoon (1-4pm), while for men in the evening (4-7pm), the company said.

"The trained sanitation workers are equipped with the right knowledge and skill, to further train others in the community and thereby create a favourable domino effect to thousands of sanitation workers and families," the company added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 2, 2019 01:31 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.