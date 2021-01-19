MARKET NEWS

India's first pull-push Rajdhani Express to operate daily from today between Mumbai and New Delhi

Moneycontrol News
January 19, 2021 / 10:04 AM IST

Push-pull technology Rajdhani Express to run daily from January 19 between Mumbai to New Delhi. This will be Indian Railways' first Rajdhani Express which will operate on the push-pull technology.

Central Railway zone operates 22221/22222 Rajdhani Express which ran first time on January 19, 2019. This Rajdhani Express has one First AC, Three AC 2-Tier, 8 AC 3-Tier, and one pantry car will depart from CSMT at 14.50 pm and reached Hazrat Nizamuddin at 10.20 am the next day. The train will stop at Kalyan, Nasik Road, Jalgaon, Bhopal, Jhansi, and Agra Cantt.

According to a statement by the Railway Ministry. "The train got such a huge response that within less than a month of its launch, two additional AC-2Tier and AC-3Tier coaches were added. This train was no less than a blessing for people staying in the Central suburbs beyond Thane and Kalyan since it provided them the option to travel in Rajdhani Express with boarding facility at Kalyan".

The Push-Pull mode is the most unique solution of running the train which the Central Railway team came up with. Push-Pull mode i.e. running the train with one engine at the front and one in the rear thereby eliminating the need to attach-detach bankers in the ghat section, saving precious time and thereby reducing journey time.

CR’s Rajdhani Express became India’s first train to run on Push-Pull technology empowering the Government’s “Mission Raftar" thus achieving another milestone in Railway history.

Central Railway began the year 2021 on a positive note and on the second anniversary of Rajdhani express, it has extended the run of this train from 4 days a week to daily. This will surely benefit lakhs of passengers travelling to the Capital city as well as the halt stations of this prestigious train.
