India's first 'private' train Tejas Express flagged off

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on October 4 flagged off country’s first ‘private train’ the Tejas Express from Lucknow to New Delhi.

The Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express, the first train to be operated run by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), will run six days a week except Tuesdays. IRCTC is the catering and ticketing arm of the Indian Railways.

Tejas will cut travel time between the two cities to 6 hours and 15 minutes, which quicker than the Swarn Shatabdi, the fastest train on the route.

"It is the first corporate train of the country. I congratulate the first batch of passengers travelling in it and hope such initiatives are taken to connect other cities as well," Adityanath said.

As per railway schedule, the first train will leave Lucknow at 6.10 am and reach New Delhi at 12.25 pm. On the down route, it will return from New Delhi at 3.35 pm and reach Lucknow at 10.05 pm.

Tejas Express is a more premium version of the Shatabdi series of trains. Tickets are priced at Rs 1,280 for AC chair car and Rs 2,450 for executive chair car. However, due to dynamic pricing, the costliest Tejas ticket till now is Rs 4,325.

Under the dynamic pricing, discounts are given during off-season, and fares automatically adjust themselves through artificial intelligence, algorithms or technology.

Tejas passengers will be compensated in case of delays. Each passenger will also be provided with Rs 25 lakh free insurance.

Passengers will be offered free tea and coffee through vending machines and water through RO coolers on demand. Just like in flights, service staff will serve meals carried in trolleys.

A similar system is followed in Japan’s Shinkansen, better known as bullet trains, in which passengers travel without onboard luggage that is picked up by service providers and left at the destination of their choice, enabling a hassle-free journey.

If successful, Tejas Express will be a turning point in Indian rail history and open the gate for more privately operated trains. The Railway Board is looking at 50 key routes, including Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah, for such a facility.