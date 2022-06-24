English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    India's first private space company to test its deployer on ISRO's June 30 mission

    ISRO announced that it will be launching - the second dedicated commercial mission of its commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) - 'PSLV-C53' carrying three satellites from Singapore on June 30.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 24, 2022 / 05:45 PM IST
    PSLV-C53/DS-EO Image Credit: ISRO website

    PSLV-C53/DS-EO Image Credit: ISRO website

    India's first private space company - Dhruva Space - will soon test its deployer on Indian Space Research Organisation's mission.

    ISRO announced that it will be launching - the second dedicated commercial mission of its commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) - 'PSLV-C53' carrying three satellites from Singapore on June 30.

    The launch vehicle carrying DS-EO satellite along with two other co-passenger satellites is scheduled to lift off at 6:00 pm from the Second Launch Pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The countdown of 25 hours leading to the launch begins at 5:00 pm on June 29.

    Also Read: Dhruva Space to test satellite deployer onboard ISRO PLSV-C53 on June 30

    The mission, which is designed to orbit DS-EO satellite along with two other co-passenger satellites from ST Electronics, Singapore, proposes to demonstrate the utilization of the spent upper stage of the launch vehicle as a stabilized platform for scientific payloads subsequent to the separation of the satellites, according to news agency PTI.

    Close

    Related stories

    This will be the 55th mission of PSLV and 15th mission using the PSLV-Core Alone variant, and is the 16th PSLV launch from the second launch pad.

    A four stage, 44.4 m tall PSLV-C53 has a lift-off mass of 228.433 t, and would inject DS-EO satellite into an orbit with semi-major axis of 6948.137 + 20 km, at an altitude of 570 km measured from the equator, with a low inclination of 100+ 0.20.

    The three satellites are- DS-EO, a 365 kg and NeuSAR, a 155 kg satellite both belonging to Singapore and built by Starec Initiative, Republic of Korea, and the third satellite is a 2.8 kg Scoob-1 of Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore.

    The PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM) activity performs in-orbit scientific experiments using the spent PS4 stage as an orbital platform, ISRO said, it is the first time that the PS4 stage would orbit the earth as a stabilized platform, reported PTI.

    POEM carries six payloads including two from Indian Space Start-ups M/s Digantara and M/s Dhruva Aerospace, enabled though IN-SPACe and NSIL.

    (With inputs from PTI)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #anti-satellite missile test #Indian Space Missions #Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) #ISRO
    first published: Jun 24, 2022 05:45 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.