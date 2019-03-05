India's first monorail is now fully operational in Mumbai

Here's all you need to know about the Mumbai Monorail, which turned fully operational from March 3 Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the 11.28 km second phase of the monorail. The full route of the monorail is 19.54 km long, Chembur-Wadala-Jacob Circle. (Image: Twitter) 2/6 The network was developed and is being implemented by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). (Image: Twitter) 3/6 The first phase was commissioned in February 2014 and was built and operated by Larsen & Toubro and Malaysia's Scomi Engineering. (Image: PTI) 4/6 The 17-station project has been built at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore. Fares would range between Rs 10 and Rs 40. (Image: PTI) 5/6 MMRDA plans to operate 120 services with seven 4-coach trains between 6 am and 10 pm daily. (Image: Twitter) 6/6 Around 4.5 lakh commuters use the monorail annually, which is expected to go up to 30 lakh as the entire network turns operational. (Image: Twitter) First Published on Mar 5, 2019 08:46 am