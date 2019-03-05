App
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 08:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India's first monorail is now fully operational in Mumbai

Here's all you need to know about the Mumbai Monorail, which turned fully operational from March 3

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the 11.28 km second phase of the monorail. The full route of the monorail is 19.54 km long, Chembur-Wadala-Jacob Circle. (Image: Twitter)
1/6

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the 11.28 km second phase of the monorail. The full route of the monorail is 19.54 km long, Chembur-Wadala-Jacob Circle. (Image: Twitter)
The network was developed and is being implemented by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). (Image: Twitter)
2/6

The network was developed and is being implemented by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). (Image: Twitter)
The first phase was commissioned in February 2014 and was built and operated by Larsen &amp; Toubro and Malaysia's Scomi Engineering. (Image: PTI)
3/6

The first phase was commissioned in February 2014 and was built and operated by Larsen & Toubro and Malaysia's Scomi Engineering. (Image: PTI)
The 17-station route has been built at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore. The fares would range from Rs 10 to Rs 40. (Image: PTI)
4/6

The 17-station project has been built at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore. Fares would range between Rs 10 and Rs 40. (Image: PTI)
MMRDA plans to operate 120 services with a fleet of seven 4-coach trains between 6 am and 10 pm every day. (Image: Twitter)
5/6

MMRDA plans to operate 120 services with seven 4-coach trains between 6 am and 10 pm daily. (Image: Twitter)
Around 4.5 lakh commuters use the monorail annually, which is expected to go up to 30 lakh as the entire network turns operational. (Image: Twitter)
6/6

Around 4.5 lakh commuters use the monorail annually, which is expected to go up to 30 lakh as the entire network turns operational. (Image: Twitter)
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 08:46 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #monorail #mumbai

