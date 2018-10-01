App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

India's first housing society set up due to Sardar Patel: PM Modi

Modi said that when Sardar Patel won the municipal election in Ahmedabad by a solitary vote and became its chairman, he for the first time introduced the concept of urban development

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday the country's first housing society was set up in 1927 under the leadership of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating various projects, Modi said that when Sardar Patel won the municipal election in Ahmedabad by a solitary vote and became its chairman, he for the first time introduced the concept of urban development.

"And, the first experiment was that of creating a housing society to give people from the middle-income group houses," Modi said.

The prime minister said one Pritam Rai Desai was asked to initiate work on this project, and under Sardar Patel's leadership and guidance, the first housing society was formed in the country in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

related news

"Sardar saheb inaugurated it on January 28, 1927, and said it was a new model of development. Since he wanted people to remember this, the place was named Pritam Nagar (after Pritam Rai Desai)," Modi told the gathering.

Modi further said that when he was the chief minister of Gujarat, he had advocated the use of camel milk because of its nutritional benefits, but he was mocked for it.

"I said camel milk is very nutritious. Being the chief minister, I don't know what crime I committed, but I was mocked at. Cartoons and derogatory comments were made against me. Today, Amul's chocolates have a huge market and the rate of camel milk is double than that of cow milk," Modi said.

He further said he is convinced that if a mother and her child remain healthy, the country can never be unhealthy.
First Published on Oct 1, 2018 10:36 am

tags #Gujarat #India #PM Modi #Real Estate #Sardar Patel

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.