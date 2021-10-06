'India's first' e-fish market app launched in Assam

Image Courtesy: Sarah Foster/Project Seahorse

An application, stated to be the country's first e-fish market app, was launched in Assam on Tuesday by state Fisheries Minister Parimal Suklabaidya.

The app, "Fishwaale", which will provide one-stop solution for aquaculture, will help both buyers and sellers to place orders and sell fish, aquaculture equipment and medicine, fish feed and fish seed online, the minister said.

The products will be available for both whole-sellers and retailers, a department official said.

Freshwater and seawater frozen fish, dry fish, fish pickles and processed fish products will also be available via the app which was developed by Aqua Blue Global Aquaculture Solutions Pvt Ltd in collaboration with the state fisheries department.

The minister exuded optimism that it will help members of the fish farming community get reasonable price for their produce and lead to elimination of middlemen.

No other government other than that headed by Narendra Modi has recognised fish as an asset through its Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, said Suklabaidya.