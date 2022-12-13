 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's exports to G20 can more than double to USD 500 bn by 2030, says PHDCCI

PTI
Dec 13, 2022 / 08:17 PM IST

India can scale up its merchandise exports to G20 nations to USD 500 billion by 2030 from the current USD 212 billion and significantly reduce trade deficit, industry body PHDCCI said on Tuesday.

As the fastest growing economy in the G20 nations, India will play a significant role to convert uncertainties into opportunities, it added.

"India's Presidency would be impactful for bringing stability at the most crucial juncture of geo-political conflicts, high inflation and slowing economic growth," said PHDCCI President Saket Dalmia.

The prospects for expansion of exports with G20 are immense and merchandise shipments can be scaled up from USD 212 billion in 2021-22 to USD 500 billion by 2030, he said.

India's enhanced integration with G20 countries will reduce its trade deficit with the grouping by more than 50 per cent by 2030 from the current level of USD 107 billion.

At the 'Amrit Kaal' of India's 100 years of Independence, Dalmia said the industry body has identified 75 products which currently account for USD 175 billion (around 40 per cent) in India's total exports.