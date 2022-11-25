 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's efforts to sanction perpetrators of 26/11 attacks blocked for 'political reasons': UN envoy Ruchira Kamboj

PTI
Nov 25, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, said terrorism continues to pose a "grave threat" to international peace and security, as ISIS and al-Qaeda affiliated and inspired groups, particularly in Asia and Africa, continue to operate and target civilians and security forces.

India has said its efforts to sanction perpetrators and facilitators of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks have been blocked in the past for 'political reasons' that enabled them to organise further cross-border assaults against the country, an apparent reference to China's repeated moves to block New Delhi's efforts to blacklist Pakistan-based terrorists at the UN.

"Lest we forget, in November 2008, 10 terrorists entered the city of Mumbai through sea route from Pakistan, ravaging the city for 4 days, killing 166 people, including 26 foreign nationals," she said on Wednesday in her remarks to the UN Security Council Joint Briefing by the Chairs of the 1267/1373/1540 Committees to the Security Council.

Her remarks came ahead of the 14th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks in India's financial capital Mumbai.

"Our efforts to sanction the perpetrators and facilitators of these terror attacks were blocked in the past for political reasons. These actors continue to walk free and have been organising further cross-border attacks against my country, she said, amid repeated holds by China on bids by India and the US to designate Pakistan-based terrorists and entities.

Since June this year, China, an all-weather ally of Pakistan, has put holds on proposals to blacklist Pakistan-based terrorists Hafiz Talah Saeed, Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Shahid Mahmood, Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Sajid Mir, senior Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM) leader Abdul Rauf Azhar and Abdul Rehman Makki under the Al Qaeda Sanctions regime.