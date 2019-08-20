India's e-tourist visa fee based on tourist footfall; higher in peak season, less during lean period

India introduced a flexible e-tourist visa regime based on tourist footfall, with higher fee for July to March peak season and a considerably lower fee if the visit to the country falls during April to June lean period.

Speaking at the inauguration of a meeting with state government representatives on tourism on August 20, minister Prahlad Patel said the move was to encourage tourists to visit India.

"India to offer 30-day e-tourist visa with $10 fee during lean period April to June and $25 fee during peak tourism period from July to March," he said.

A new five-year e-tourist visa will be introduced with $80 fee and a one year e-tourist visa with $40 fee, Patel said.