Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 12:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's e-tourist visa fee based on tourist footfall; higher in peak season, less during lean period

A new five-year e-tourist visa will be introduced with $80 fee and a one year e-tourist visa with $40 fee.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
India introduced a flexible e-tourist visa regime based on tourist footfall, with higher fee for July to March peak season and a considerably lower fee if the visit to the country falls during April to June lean period.

Speaking at the inauguration of a meeting with state government representatives on tourism on August 20, minister Prahlad Patel said the move was to encourage tourists to visit India.

"India to offer 30-day e-tourist visa with $10 fee during lean period April to June and $25 fee during peak tourism period from July to March," he said.

A new five-year e-tourist visa will be introduced with $80 fee and a one year e-tourist visa with $40 fee, Patel said.

"For Japan, Singapore, Sri Lanka, lean period visa fees is $10 and for e-visa of 30 days, 1 year and 5 years is $25," he said.

First Published on Aug 20, 2019 12:30 pm

