India’s Diversity Job Fair 2023 – By Vividhataa to commence on May 12

When the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020 and all on-ground job fairs had to be cancelled due to the lockdown, Vividhataa stepped in to create alternatives for minority candidates by launching “India’s 1st Virtual Diversity Job Fair 2020 – By Vividhataa” which is believed to be the first of its kind in India.

This year’s event, “India’s Diversity Job Fair 2023 – By Vividhataa” is all set to be bigger and better. It is scheduled for 12th and 13th May as a hybrid event – on-ground and online. The on-ground event at The LaLiT Ashok, Bengaluru (Bangalore) is planned as a 2-day event, on 12th and 13th of May 2023 and will also be an open to all DEI conference, to be attended by corporate delegates - CXOs, HRs, DE&I professionals, Students, Researchers, Experts, DE&I advocates and activists from all over India, having multiple Panel discussions, Fireside Chats as well as learning activities such as a Sign Language Workshop, along with a one of a kind Diversity Job Fair focused on a Diverse Candidate Pool - Women, Persons with Disabilities, LGBTQIA + Community, Women on a Career Break, Veterans and other Marginalised Communities.

To participate at the Job Fair and the DEI Conference, Diverse Candidates and Corporate Delegates can Register on: Linktr.ee/Vividhataa or visit their website www.vivivdhataa.com . The contact number is +91 8390418793

Among some of the participating Employers are Carelon Global Solutions, Ellucian, Puma, Aditya Birla Capital.

The Grand Launch of India’s Diversity Job Fair & The DEI Conference 2023 By Mr. Keshav Suri, Executive Director - The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, will take place by 10am on 12th May by paying our respect to the Constitution of India by reciting of the Preamble, and by taking an Oath for Equality For All. Keynote Address will then be delivered by Mr. Keshav Suri, Executive Director - The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group.

About Vividhataa

Vividhataa, a social entrepreneurship and bootstrapped start up organization, is here to create a Pan India Campaign promoting a social cause for the greater good, at India's Diversity Job Fair, a platform created to spread awareness, highlight challenges and fuel conversations about the Inclusion and Representation of - Women, People with Disabilities, LGBTQIA+ Community, Veterans, Neurodiverse people and other marginalized or Socio-Economic Minority groups and the intersectionalities therein, of age, abilities, gender identity, sexual orientation, caste, religion or race at mainstream workplaces in India.

Ratnaprabha Sable – Founder and MD at Vividhataa, is a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion champion, and an enthusiastic believer of the power and impact of creating equitable workplaces and ensuring fair representation.

Some Panel Discussion Topics at The DEI Conference 2023 are:

Inclusion of Veterans at Workplaces - The How & Why

Trans Inclusion in India - Education | Employment & Livelihood | Politics

It's a Bird, it's a Plane, No, it's a Superwoman ! – Reframing the Narrative

Gender - A Social Construct

Caste & it's Dimensions in India today -

1)Production of "Indian Culture"

2)Caste in the Urban Space

Inclusion beyond Tokenism - Jobs | Accessiility | Representation – Persons with Disabilities

The 2-day DEI Conference will include initial Sensitization / Orientation for everyone, about the PwD Community, the diverse types of Disabilities, and the challenges they face at the workplace. Some of the NGO Partners at the event are – Lakshya Trust, Dr. Reddy’s Foundation, Ashadeepa, Sarthak, and Hope Foundation. Sign Language Accessibility partner- inclusive Mentoring Academy.

