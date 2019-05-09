App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 09, 2019 08:06 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's disparate opposition senses a growing chance to topple Modi

The seven-phase election, the world's biggest democratic exercise, began on April 11 and winds up on May 19. Votes will be counted and the result announced on May 23.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India's disparate opposition parties are aiming to firm up an alliance as they sense a chance of unseating Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a staggered general election draws to a close.

The seven-phase election, the world's biggest democratic exercise, began on April 11 and winds up on May 19. Votes will be counted and the result announced on May 23.

Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) went into the election as front-runner, buoyed by his image as tough and decisive after he ordered a military strike on Pakistan over a militant bomb attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

But his opponents have maintained their focus on farm distress and unemployment, issues that helped the main opposition Congress party defeat the BJP in state assembly elections in three rural states late last year.

related news

Now the opposition believes the tide is turning.

"We've all collectively recognised the reality that the BJP is losing significant votes, therefore we are mutually exploring the formation of a cohesive and durable government that will fulfil the aspirations of India," Congress spokesman Sanjay Jha said.

He said the negotiations among opposition parties to work out a "viable alternative" to Modi's government would be finalised before the May 23 result.

Taking the lead in preparations to take power is N. Chandrababu Naidu, the chief minister of the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, and formerly a BJP ally, according to his regional Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Naidu has been in touch with leaders of most opposition parties, meeting some in person, TDP officials said.

Modi and other BJP leaders brush off the opposition threat.

BJP President Amit Shah goaded the opposition on Thursday to name its prime ministerial candidate, amid criticism of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the scion of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty that has dominated India's politics for much of its history since independence from Britain in 1947.

Congress's Jha, asked if Gandhi would be candidate for prime minister, said there was "no talent deficit" in the opposition.

'MANY CHOICES'

Congress was criticised for failing to strike an election alliance with many anti-Modi regional parties, some of them caste-based and run by politicians with much more experience than Gandhi.

They include Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal state, and Mayawati, a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh state.

Naidu has been negotiating with both of them as well as the chief of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), based in the eastern state of Odisha.

Political strategists have said that the BJD, the fifth largest party in the 545-seat lower house of parliament, could emerge as kingmaker.

The BJD has also been wooed by Modi, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter, but the party said it would only make a decision after the results are out.

TDP spokesman Lanka Dinakar said he was confident the BJD would join with the opposition.

"We have many choices to replace Modi," he said.

In some good news for Gandhi, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition filed by a BJP member seeking an investigation of suspicion he holds British citizenship.

Holding dual nationality is against the law and the government last month asked Gandhi to respond to a separate complaint on the issue filed by a BJP lawmaker.

Congress has said Gandhi is an Indian citizen by birth and that he had never held a passport of any other country.

A three-judge panel dismissed the petition on Thursday saying it had no merit.

"It just goes to show that this government's campaign of lies will never work in the face of truth," Congress said in a message on Twitter after the ruling.
First Published on May 9, 2019 08:00 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics #TDP #TMC

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Kangana Ranaut speaks up on Hrithik Roshan's move of shifting Super 30 ...

Salman Khan advised Kiara Advani to change her name from Aaliya, here' ...

Super 30 vs Mental Hai Kya: Hrithik Roshan postpones the release date ...

Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor to ...

MET Gala 2019: When Deepika Padukone the Barbie had her ‘stumblelina ...

Exclusive: Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin, Shashi Kapoor’s grandson to mak ...

Exclusive: Rakhi Sawant on Pakistan flag controversy, let Modiji put m ...

Cannes 2019: Here’s when Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Aishwary ...

Karan Oberoi gets 14 days judicial custody; good friend Pooja Bedi hop ...

L&T Buys Mindtree Shares Worth Rs 368 Crore

Assam Rifles to Train Together With Coast Guard, Assist in Maritime Op ...

Modi a Failure PM, non-BJP Alliance Will be in Power on May 23: Chandr ...

'Indecisive KCR, Opportunist Chandrababu': Bandu Dattatreya's Thumbs-d ...

Ready to Return if Supreme Court Assures I Will Not be Arrested Till C ...

'Keep Hurling Abuses': Amit Shah Sees an Advantage for BJP in Oppositi ...

Grey Worm and Missandei Dancing to 'My Boo' on 'Game of Thrones' Set i ...

Nirav Modi Failed to Convince Judge That 'Strong Ties' With Britain Po ...

Why Take Canadian Akshay Kumar Aboard INS Sumitra? Congress's Divya Sp ...

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

Ties face tough terrain: Why India should not bow down to US pressure ...

Opinion: Why the madness for marks is terrible for our children

Lok Sabha Polls: Rahul Gandhi's transformation from a 'reluctant leade ...

How lack of transparency in government data is forcing economists to c ...

Closing Bell: Markets end lower for seventh session, Nifty at 11,302; ...

Here's why Eveready Industries shares plunged 53% since April 1

Till broader markets stabilise, local investors will be hesitant to in ...

Mutual Fund April data: Inflows into equity MFs lowest since January 2 ...

In Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, developmental work may give BJP edge over ...

Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council member predicts 'middle in ...

Judiciary-Centre logjam resurfaces as Supreme Court collegium rejects ...

Maharshi movie review: Mahesh Babu's conviction holds this partly unde ...

North Korea firing second unidentified projectile in 5 days may put Wa ...

After stop-start career, triple jumper Arpinder Singh finding speed an ...

Dharavi's Kala Qilla, weathered by time and negligence, lives on due t ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Compelling local narrative, targeted income s ...

Top Huawei and Honor phones worth buying in India: From Huawei P30 Pro ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.